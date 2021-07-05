Here's How to Turn the Average $2,827 Tax Refund Into $100,000

Now because the past 10 years have been so strong for the stock market, it's best to assume a more conservative return on investment for the next 10 years, and also beyond. But let's shave a number of percentage points off of that average and assume that for the foreseeable future, a broadly invested stock portfolio will generate an average annual 9% return. If you're sitting on a tax refund worth $2,827, and you invest it all and leave it alone for 42 years, you'll wind up with a cool $105,000.

Of course, stocks aren't the only investment choice for your tax refund. You could also put that money into bonds, which are far less volatile. But should you expect an average annual 9% return from bonds? Not even close.

Now, you may also be tempted to invest some or all of your tax refund in cryptocurrency, since it's all the rage right now. That might make you some money in the near term. But digital coins haven't been around nearly as long as stocks, and so it's hard to determine whether they're a viable long-term investment or not.