How much credit card debt have Americans paid down in the last five years? Experian looked at the average credit card balance at the national and state level.
Here's how US credit card debt has changed in 5 years
- Dom DiFurio, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A travel expert with NerdWallet shares her tips to help you save money the next time you rent a car. Listen now to the latest episode of PennyWise!
Tucked in the details around loan cancellation was something you might have missed — a new income-driven repayment plan that may cut monthly payments by half without the threat of a ballooning balance.
According to the Federal Reserve, U.S. household debt surpassed $16 trillion in the second quarter of 2022 due in large part to high interest rates and rampant inflation.
Unraveling the secrets to consistently making money with dividend stocks.
Are you doing leadership right?
Pay close attention. It could help you maximize your benefits.
Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we usually answer your real-world money questions. This week we’re running an episode from our financial dream series, where we talk with Nerds…
Inspiration for great investments can come from anywhere, including your childhood kitchen.
PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr talks with Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, about the high cost to rent a car these days.
French reveals what she found during a recent analysis comparing brands, prices and where you rent your car.
She also shares her tried and true tips to help you save money the next time you need to book a car rental.
Past PennyWise episodes with Sally French as a guest:
- Is room service dead? Why you're seeing other, cheaper options taking over
- How to Be a 5-Star Traveler This Holiday Season
- Planning a trip to Vegas? Here's what you need to know!
More from Sally for NerdWallet:
- This Major Travel Cost Is Up 50% Since Before the Pandemic
- Is It Worth Booking Airbnbs for 1 Week?
- Airbnb Cleaning Fees Can Be Brutal — How to Cope
- Travel Problems? 12 Ways to Make It Less Bad
- Are Airbnbs Really Cheaper for Large Groups?
- Avoid Airline Cancellations: How to Book Better
Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Even Warren Buffett has recommended it.