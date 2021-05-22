Here's the Average IRA and 401(k) Balance: How Does Yours Compare?

Similarly, if you're younger but don't have anywhere close to the average 401(k) or IRA balance, then you might need to rethink the way you spend. In either scenario, setting up a budget will help you get a better handle on your money and make it easier to carve out more room for savings.

Putting the process on autopilot will also help, because that way, you'll be funding your retirement plan before you even get a chance to touch your paycheck. Employer-sponsored 401(k)s have the upper hand in this regard, since contributions are deducted automatically on the payroll side. But there are some IRAs that offer an automatic savings feature as well, and if you sign up for one of them, you'll get the same benefit: Your money will land in your retirement plan before you get a chance to touch it.

Of course, at this point, a lot of people are still recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic. If you're one of them and you can't focus on long-term savings right away, that's OK. But once you're in a better place financially, you can work on boosting your contributions to grow your retirement plan's balance and help ensure that you have enough money later in life.