Here's the Blue-Chip Stock Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Just Panned

The universe of exchange-traded funds has grown into a multi-trillion industry, with most of that money passively invested in various stock indexes. Lately, though, active ETF pioneer ARK Invest and its chief investment officer, Cathie Wood, have taken center-stage with amazing performance for the fund company's five top-performing ETFs.

ARK Invest just shared its latest report on its biggest and best investing ideas for 2021. The report included 15 different topics on which Wood and her fund company weighed in, ranging from electric vehicles and 3-D printing to next-generation gene therapy and digital wallets. It praised the business models that dozens of companies are following to early success.

Yet in the 112-page report, there was only one company that ARK Invest specifically called out as anything but successful. It's a well-known stock in a key industry, but in the report's words, it "seems frozen in time" and "seems to have lost its way." Below, we'll look at that stock and what its story means for its more promising competitors in this hot market area.