Here's the Highest Social Security Benefit You Can Collect Today

Most people don't earn enough to qualify for the maximum benefit. And 70 is hardly the most popular age to sign up for Social Security. Those who can snag $3,895 a month this year are therefore in the minority.

How to snag the highest monthly benefit in the future

If you're nowhere close to having wrapped up your time in the workforce but you'd like to score the maximum Social Security benefit once you're ready to retire, you'll need to do two things:

Earn a lot of money throughout your career

Delay your filing until age 70

The latter is easier to achieve than the former. However, if you work on boosting your job skills, you may put yourself in a strong position to earn enough to reach Social Security's annual wage cap year after year.

However, if you can't manage to snag Social Security's maximum benefit, don't sweat it. There are other things you can do to provide a healthy retirement income for yourself.