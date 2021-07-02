Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2021

How to maximize your Social Security

Social Security's formula makes qualifying for the maximum benefit tough. Not only will you need to have a 35-year work history, you'll also need to have earned income at or above the annual taxable limit in all of those years. That's no easy feat given the average American worker is earning about $51,000 per year, yet the maximum taxable limit for Social Security is $142,800 in 2021.

Nevertheless, there are strategies you can use to make sure you get the biggest benefit possible even if you don't qualify for the maximum Social Security amount.

For example, working at least 35 years eliminates zeros in your average monthly income calculation and delaying retirement may allow you to replace lower income earning years from the beginning of your career with higher earning years later in life, boosting your benefit, too.