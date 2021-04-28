Here's What 2 'Shark Tank' Stars Say Are the Most Important Qualities in an Investment

Robert Herjavec: If you can handle the pressure of Shark Tank, you can handle anything. As Daniel says, even my friends, I mean, I've been in the show for 12 years. Even my friends to this day, to Daniel's point are like, "Come on, it's not really your own money. You must get a whole dossier of information on people." I'm like, "No, they just show up." They're like, "Come on, it's just us, you can tell me the truth." Then I'm like "No, that's what it is." But my general view, I used to sometimes feel bad for people. They come out, they get a little flustered. But at the end of the day, that's life. I mean, you don't always get to choose your timing and you don't get to choose your cadence. You may have a pitch and you may want to go this way, and then Daniel is going to ask you a question completely unrelated to where your pitch is going. Then Kevin is going to cut off Daniel and you've got to respond. I think that is the beauty of it because that's life. Life is unpredictable. Life is all over the map. Life is zigs and zags. For me, what I look for is I look for people that are highly resourceful and adaptable. Because anybody can work a plan. But plans can change every single day. I think that's the beauty of Shark Tank. Then I think the other thing is, I tend to look for people that have a high level of integrity as to why they're doing the business. I mean, yes, we all want to make money. I want to make money, Daniel wants to make money. But I want people who have a greater purpose than making money. Because I think if that's your only goal in starting the business just to get a paycheck, what happens when you get there and what happens when something goes bad and somebody offers you a bigger paycheck? I try to look for people who have an integrity as to the purity of why they're in that business.