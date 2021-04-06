Here's What 30-Somethings Have Saved for Retirement. How Do You Compare?

The upside of being in your 30s is that you have plenty of time between now and retirement to boost your savings. If your retirement plan balance isn't as robust as you'd like it to be, do your best to increase it, but try not to stress yourself out too much. You have many years to build wealth for the future, and a few smart moves could put you in a solid financial place for when your time in the workforce comes to an end.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0