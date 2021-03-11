Here's What Adults in Their 60s Have Saved for Retirement -- How Do You Compare?

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a financial toll on a lot of people. Last year, millions of Americans lost their jobs, and as a result, many had to cut back on retirement plan contributions and focus on making ends meet. Meanwhile, some savers had to dip into their retirement accounts to pay the bills -- an option that was available to them without penalty thanks to the CARES Act, the sweeping relief bill that took effect in March of 2020.

In fact, a recent survey by Personal Capital reveals that almost 24% of Americans did, in fact, decrease retirement plan contributions during the pandemic. But in spite of that, many savers managed to close out the year with a decent chunk of savings.

This especially holds true for savers in their 60s. The median retirement plan balance at the end of 2020 for 60-somethings was $596,992, which means that despite the pandemic, a lot of near-retirees are actually in a pretty good place to wrap up their careers.