Here's What Gen Xers Have Saved for Retirement. How Do You Compare?

Though 84% of Gen Xers say they're setting funds aside for retirement in a 401(k) plan or a similar savings plan not tied to an employer, that generation didn't start saving for the future until the median age of 30. That means many Gen Xers lost out on almost a decade of savings and investment growth by not funding a retirement plan at the very start of their careers. It's not surprising, then, that only 19% of Gen Xers are very confident they'll be able to retire comfortably.

Now to be clear, a savings balance of $107,000 isn't all that bad for a younger Gen Xer. But if you're already well into your 50s, you may need to take steps to boost your savings rate to avoid falling short once retirement rolls around.

In that regard, getting on a tight budget may be your best bet. Start limiting your spending in discretionary categories like travel and entertainment, and allocate that money to your 401(k) or IRA instead.