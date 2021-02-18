Here's what we can learn from the GameStop craze

The mania that drove the recent GameStop stock rally should remind all investors of the need to stay diversified. It's simply not wise to put all your eggs in one basket, whether what's in that basket is filled with ultra-safe municipal bonds or high volatility cryptocurrency.

Shares of GameStop are still up nearly 150% this year. But at its current price of around $45, the stock is about 90% below the peak of $483 it hit late last month during the Reddit-fueled frenzy against short sellers who bet GameStop shares would drop.

Clearly, some investors got in way too late — and were left holding the bag.

That's why experts say investors looking to build wealth for such longer-term goals as buying a house, paying for a child's college tuition or retiring comfortably can't afford to put a big chunk of their money into a single asset, especially not a risky meme stock or volatile cryptocurrency such as bitcoin.

"If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is," said Lance Ippolito, an ex-hedge fund trader and the lead strategist at Future of Wealth, a division of investing firm WealthPress.

"There's always a new fad on the block. But they often end badly," he added. "People lose sight of this and get tunnel vision."