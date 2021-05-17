Here's When Claiming Social Security at 62 Could Backfire on You

When it comes to signing up for Social Security, you have options. You can file at full retirement age, or FRA, which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth, and collect the full monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your earnings history. Or, you could delay your filing past FRA and score an 8% boost to your benefits for each year you hold off, up until the age of 70.

You can also file for Social Security ahead of FRA -- specifically, as early as age 62. Not surprisingly, 62 has long been the most popular age to sign up for benefits, since it gets seniors their money the soonest. But there's a downside to filing at 62 -- you'll lock in a much lower monthly benefit for life.