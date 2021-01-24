Here's When to Apply for Social Security If Your 70th Birthday Is Approaching

Regardless of when you file, make sure you specify that you want your benefit to begin the month you turn 70 to get the maximum amount. Social Security pays a month behind, so expect your first payment to arrive the month after your 70th birthday. For example, if you were born on May 10, you'd request that your benefits start in May and receive the first payment in June.

But there is an exception if you were born on the 1st of the month. For those people, Social Security calculates benefits as if they were born the previous month. So if you were born May 1, you'd request that your benefits start in April. Your first payment would arrive in May.

What happens if you delay past 70?

If you don't start your benefits once you reach 70, you can apply to receive up to six months' worth of payments retroactively. But there's no benefit in doing so. Delayed retirement credits stop once you reach 70, so you won't get more money by holding out longer. Wait longer than six months and you've permanently forfeited those benefits you earned.