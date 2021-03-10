Here's When You Should Expect Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

When should you expect your money?

That's the big question. President Biden has said that the payments could start to reach Americans before the end of March, and the Treasury started sending the last round of payments just a few days after the latest relief bill was signed into law. Just like with the other two stimulus payments, taxpayers who already have their direct-deposit information on file with the IRS will likely get paid first. For taxpayers who have not provided direct deposit info to the IRS, a paper check or debit card will likely be mailed.

