Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

Index funds are passively managed funds that aim to track the performance of different market benchmarks. An S&P 500 index fund, for example, will have the goal of performing comparably to the S&P 500 itself.

If your goal is to minimize the investment fees you're charged in your 401(k), then index funds are a good bet. And as mentioned, you may not end up compromising on performance one bit, since index funds commonly outperform their actively managed counterparts.

Don't sell your savings short

Chances are, you work hard to carve out money to contribute to your 401(k). So the last thing you want to do is lose out on stronger returns because fees keep eating away at them.

If your 401(k)'s administrative fees are too high, look at other savings options. At the same time, invest your money strategically so you can keep the fees you're paying to a minimum.

