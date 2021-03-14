Here's Why Bitcoin Isn't Right for Me

2. It doesn't align with my investing strategy

My investing strategy largely involves buying stocks that offer exceptional value or growth potential. I also own some bonds and REITs because they serve as diverse income sources. Bitcoin, frankly, just doesn't fit nicely for me into that mix. And while it's easy to make the case that Bitcoin could, in time, grow in value (as it's already proven capable of), I'm just not confident in that.

Whenever I decide whether a company's stock should have a place in my portfolio, I take a look at its assets, cash flow, and other financial data to determine where it's going. But Bitcoin isn't a company -- it's a type of currency, and so I can't perform the same analysis I normally would.

3. I'm worried about the risk

The extent to which Bitcoin gains value will hinge heavily on how widely it's adopted and how heavily it's regulated. Both of these things are up in the air. While some will argue that stocks are a risky investment in their own right, to me, Bitcoin is more volatile.