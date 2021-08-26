Here's Why ETFs Run Circles Around Mutual Funds

Like index mutual funds, ETFs invest in a portfolio of stocks from an index, like the S&P 500, Nasdaq, or some variation. For example, the previously mentioned SPDR S&P 500 ETF invests in the stocks in the S&P 500 -- like an index mutual fund. But the key difference is that ETFs trade on an exchange like an individual stock, with their own ticker.

So, you can buy and sell shares of your ETF during the day while the exchanges are open, just like you would with a stock. Mutual funds don't price out until the end of the trading day, so there's no intraday trading. That's a convenience that a lot of investors appreciate.

It should also be noted that there is no investment minimum with ETFs. If you only have $100 to invest, you can buy a few shares of an ETF through your brokerage and start investing. With most mutual funds, there is an investment minimum between $1,000 and $3,000 -- although there are some with less. This makes ETFs far more accessible to many investors, who can start small and increase their positions over time.

2. ETFs are cheaper, on average