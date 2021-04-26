Here's Why I Plan to Work in Retirement

In spite of all that, I want the flexibility to do what I want in retirement. If I decide I want to pick up and spend a month on an island, I'd like that option, and so the more money I'm able to continue earning, the more choices I'll have.

2. I get bored easily

I'm the type of person who doesn't cope well with downtime. If it's a rainy weekend and I've finished all of my paid work and household chores, I'll invent a project rather than spend an afternoon lounging around on the couch. As such, the idea of retirement scares me a little. While I do have many interests, I also don't want to land in a scenario where I'm frequently restless and unhappy, and so I figure that working in some capacity will give me a meaningful way to occupy my time.

3. I enjoy what I do

Retirement is supposed to be about doing the things you enjoy. And, well, nerd alert -- I happen to really have fun writing about investing, personal finance, and the other topics I spend my days covering. Now this isn't to say that I wouldn't want to cut back on my work, but the idea of plugging away at my laptop for a few hours a week as a senior isn't troubling at all. Quite the contrary -- I think doing my job on a part-time basis would help me strike the perfect balance.