Here's Why Investors Are Cheering After the March Fed Meeting

First, the Fed acknowledged in the statement that the pace of the economic recovery has turned upward in recent months, whereas the January statement said that the pace had "moderated." And second, the Fed specifically called out that "inflation continues to run below 2%."

The Fed's projections are the real story here

Bond yields have been rising rapidly over the past month or so. Without getting too technical, this is a big reason why highly valued tech stocks have been under pressure lately. One of the reasons is that investors are worried that inflation is set to rise as the economy starts getting back to normal, which could cause the Fed to raise rates more quickly and sharply than expected. Well, we finally got our look at where the policymakers see gross domestic product (GDP) growth, unemployment, inflation, and interest rates going over the next few years: