Here's Why More People Could Lose Out on Free Tax-Filing Help This Year

The problem? Many of the people who'd normally use those services will see this new framework as a barrier and not get the help they need.

Last year, the VITA program saw fewer participants on both ends. In 2020, it had about 10,000 fewer volunteers than usual, and it prepared 1 million fewer tax returns than it did the year before. The concern is that this year, the program might assist with even fewer returns as those with technological constraints forgo help, or miss out on help because they don't realize it's still available.

Skipping a tax return this year could be even more catastrophic for filers who never received the stimulus payments they were entitled to. In late March, an initial $1,200 stimulus payment was approved under the CARES Act, and in late December, a second $600 payment was approved that hit many people's bank accounts in January.

But not everyone who was eligible for a stimulus got one, and a big reason stems from the fact that the IRS relied on tax return data and registration data from its non-filer tool to send out checks.