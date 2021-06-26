Here's Why These 5 Stocks Could Be Winners Thanks to the Looming "Great Resignation"

According to Microsoft's survey, only 33% to 46% of employees feel like they're thriving right now, depending on which demographic they fit into. That's an alarmingly high level of dissatisfaction with their work environments. Combine this statistic with their apparently out-of-touch bosses. The same survey found 61% of business leaders were, in fact, thriving. When the boss appears to be floating on a pool raft sipping lemonade, you're not going to want to stick around when it feels like you're just trying to keep your head above water.

Then there's a final harder-to-quantify factor. It's easy to get caught up in the rat race and suddenly find yourself 20 years down the road wondering where your life went. But the COVID-19 pandemic caused everybody to slow down and reassess life. I believe people are simply looking to do something more meaningful with their lives. Perhaps this is reflected in Prudential's survey. It showed 26% of workers just want to try something new.

Here's who could win from this

Because of these factors, I believe companies with great cultures should retain top talent better than their competitors. That's a great competitive advantage. Not only that, these top workplaces should be able to recruit the massive amount of talent leaving their rivals.