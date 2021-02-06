Here's Why You Should Expect a 20% Stock Market Crash in 2021

But as of Feb. 3, the Shiller P/E for the S&P 500 was knocking on the door of 35 -- more than double the long-term average. To put this figure into some context, there have only been five periods in history where the Shiller P/E ratio topped 30 and stayed there during a bull market run. Two of these events -- the Great Depression and dot-com bubble -- led to some of the biggest pullbacks ever witnessed in equities. Two other events (not counting the current move) occurred within the past three years, delivering declines of 20% and 34%, respectively, in the S&P 500.

In other words, anytime the Shiller P/E ratio crosses above and sustains 30 in a bull market rally, it's eventually resulted in a minimum decline of 20%.

There are other reasons to be concerned

It's not just stretched valuations that are of concern at the moment. Nosebleed premiums baked into the stock market assume that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be a thing of the past. This may not prove to be the case.