High gas prices have you down? Try these tips to save at the pump!

Are you feeling like you should change your upcoming travel plans due to the increasing cost of gas?

In this week's episode of PennyWise, a podcast about money, finances and investing, host Teri Barr talks with Sara Rathner, personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn about some of the simple things you can do to keep more of your money in your pocket.

Sara includes a smart strategy around both your buying and driving to help you save on gas right now. 

