Hilton Honors Amex Cards Boost Bonuses Up To 180K In New Two-Part Offers

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Annual fee: $95

Rewards: Earn 12 points per dollar on eligible purchases made directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio, 6 points per dollar on eligible purchases made at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations and 3 points per dollar for all other eligible purchases on your card.

Elite status: Gold, which includes an 80% points bonus on stays, free breakfast at most properties and space-available room upgrades

Bottom Line

If you were already eyeing one of these cards, now could be a great time to add one to your wallet. The choice between the Hilton Honors Amex and the Hilton Honors Surpass Amex comes down to whether you think the Gold status, which includes a breakfast benefit, will give you enough value to cover the annual fee.

But, keep in mind that putting $5,000 on the Hilton Honors Amex or $10,000 on the Hilton Honors Surpass is a significant sum. And, even if you have expenses that could meet that requirement, you may find another card yields richer rewards at that level of spending.