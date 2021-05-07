Hilton Honors Amex Cards Boost Bonuses Up To 180K In New Two-Part Offers

Hot on the heels of Hilton Amex’s recent round of generous Amex Offers for existing cardholders, comes an even richer new customer offer in two parts. Now, there’s a bonus reward opportunity beyond the upfront points bonanzas, which you can score by meeting minimum spending requirements.
The new introductory welcome bonuses on two of the consumer Hilton Amex cards maintain the latest offers but add an additional points incentive for ongoing spending in the first six months.
Here’s how the new welcome bonuses look:
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Card in the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, you can earn an additional 50,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend a total of $5,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months.
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, you can earn an additional 50,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend a total of $10,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months.*
What’s significant about the change is that in addition to the generous earnings potential of the upfront offer, big spenders could earn an additional bonus for meeting the additional spending requirements.
Some readers report seeing an even higher offer, but it appears to be targeted.
With more than 6,400 hotels across 18 brands, there’s an infinite number of ways you can use a big stash of Hilton Honors points.
Can’t decide which card might be right for you? All three cards earn elevated rewards at eligible Hilton properties, carry no foreign transaction fees and have access to Amex offers. Beyond the commonalities, here are some of the highlights of each one:
Hilton Honors American Express Card
- Annual fee: $0
- Rewards: Earn 7 points per dollar on eligible purchases charged directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio, 5 points per dollar on eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations, and 3 points per dollar for all other eligible purchases on your card.
- Elite status: Silver, which includes a 20% points bonus on stays and a fifth night free benefit
- Rates & Fees
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- Annual fee: $95
- Rewards: Earn 12 points per dollar on eligible purchases made directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio, 6 points per dollar on eligible purchases made at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations and 3 points per dollar for all other eligible purchases on your card.
- Elite status: Gold, which includes an 80% points bonus on stays, free breakfast at most properties and space-available room upgrades
Bottom Line
If you were already eyeing one of these cards, now could be a great time to add one to your wallet. The choice between the Hilton Honors Amex and the Hilton Honors Surpass Amex comes down to whether you think the Gold status, which includes a breakfast benefit, will give you enough value to cover the annual fee.
But, keep in mind that putting $5,000 on the Hilton Honors Amex or $10,000 on the Hilton Honors Surpass is a significant sum. And, even if you have expenses that could meet that requirement, you may find another card yields richer rewards at that level of spending.
For example, the $95-annual-fee Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with the following welcome bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn a $50 statement credit towards grocery store purchases within your first year of account opening.. The card earns two points per dollar spent on all dining and travel—not just within one hotel brand and one point per dollar on all other spending. Points are worth 1.25 cents when redeemed for travel through Chase’s travel portal and can be redeemed for hotels, flights, rental cars or Chase’s Pay Yourself Back tool. That versatility may be more valuable to you.