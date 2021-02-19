Home Insurance vs. Mortgage Insurance: Lender Requirements

If you have a mortgage, the type of insurance you’re required to have depends on how you pay for the home.

Homeowners insurance purchase requirements. If you financed the property, lenders generally will require you to have homeowners insurance before they fund the loan. Since lenders have a financial interest in your property, they want to ensure it’s protected if something like a fire were to destroy it.

Even after you repay your mortgage, it’s wise to maintain your homeowners insurance policy. While it’s not a requirement at this point, the policy will protect you from financial loss if something happens to your home or belongings.

Mortgage insurance purchase requirements. While you may be required to purchase homeowners insurance, you can usually avoid mortgage insurance if you put down 20% or more of the property’s appraised value.

A lender will require different types of mortgage insurance depending on the type of loan you apply for. For example, conventional loans could require that you purchase private mortgage insurance (PMI) if you put less than 20% down.