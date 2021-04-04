Hoping to Double Your Money With a Meme Stock? Do This Instead

Not only that, but in 40 of the past 50 years, it gained in value. And if you invested in the S&P 500 at any time and left your money alone for at least two decades, you'd have made a profit -- no matter how poorly you timed your initial investment.

Long-term thinking pays off

The problem with meme stocks is that most of the time, the price of shares rises not because the company is poised for growth or even because it has solid financial credentials. Instead, these stocks go up solely because people are talking about them.

And when the attention fades, the price of the stock will inevitably fall. So unless you get in and out at exactly the right moment, you're much more likely to lose money than to double it.

By contrast, the chances that you'll suffer big losses in the S&P 500 are very slim, especially if you leave your money alone for a while. After all, you're investing in the biggest companies in the U.S. that, together, account for 80% of the entire stock market.

Now, this kind of investment isn't going to double your money overnight. But it will do so faster than you think. In fact, it'll take you around 6.7 years to double the money you invested in the S&P 500, assuming you earn that 10.9% average annual rate of return.