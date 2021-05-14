How 2 First-Gen College Students Got Into Their Dream Schools

When Padilla Colin talks about her path to college, she starts with her parents’ decision to leave Mexico for the United States. During the journey, she and her older brother were separated from their mother. “It’s a different level of fear that not a lot of people understand,” she says.

She helped her mother clean houses from the time she was 9 years old, and while she doesn’t diminish the significance of her mother’s work, she decided that she wanted something different for herself and her family.

Her parents pushed education as the path to upward mobility, and Padilla Colin says she grew to adopt their philosophy and apply academic pressure on herself.

She strove to get straight A’s, because she knew she wouldn’t get into college on her background story alone. “A lot of kids have stories similar to mine,” she says. To differentiate herself, she got involved with a cause close to her heart: helping to translate legal documents for immigrants.

This fall, she'll leave her home in Berkeley, California, to attend Rice University on a full scholarship. Rice is her dream school, she says, because it will allow her to study immigration topics and get an education without going into debt or financially burdening her parents.