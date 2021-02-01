How A Home Inspection Protects You

How Long Does a Home Inspection Take?

The length of the inspection will likely depend on the size of the home and surrounding land. Expect it will take at least a couple of hours, as the inspector has to look into each area of the home, climb on the roof and test the HVAC system, every electric outlet and the plumbing.

It’s vital for you to attend the inspection so you can get a real-time look at what the inspector discovers. Although all of the inspector’s findings will be in the report anyway, a first-hand look at the structural or electrical issues in a home will help you determine how serious they are and whether to bring them up to the seller.

Buyer’s agents often attend the inspection as well, giving you another perspective on how serious any discovered problems might be, and what course of action to take after the inspector issues the report.

How to Read Your Home Inspection Report

Home inspection reports often are completed within days of the inspection and could be sent to you as a PDF and/or through an online portal.