How a Roth IRA Can Make You the Millionaire Next Door

You're not required to contribute the maximum amount to a Roth IRA every year, but aiming for this goal will help you develop millionaire habits that will be crucial to your success.

Consistently invest in high-quality stocks

Roth IRA millionaires aren't created overnight. The actions you take every year will compound and lead to your financial success.

Let's say you're 23 years old and you contribute $6,000 to a Roth IRA every year for 40 years. Your total contribution would be $240,000. But your portfolio has the potential to be worth a whole lot more due to the power of compounding. Assuming a 7% average annual return, your investment could turn into more than $1 million in your portfolio by age 60. This all happened because you consistently saved $500 a month and invested in quality assets.