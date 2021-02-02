How a Short Squeeze Catapulted, Then Crushed, Then Again Catapulted GameStop

Enough of those small-time traders on Reddit were able to do this very thing with GameStop last week. The rally reversed in a big way on Thursday when, in an effort to curb volatility and help ensure conformity to government holding requirements, a few brokerage firms barred any new positions in the stock. But the bullishness resumed on Friday when most of those brokerages reinforced their financial positions and once again allowed new positions in GameStop. And why not? While some funds' short positions have been covered, others haven't. It appeared at the time that there were still several million shares shorted than there are in the float, setting the stage for continued buying pressure.