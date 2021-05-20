How a Single Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Millionaire

The S&P 500 index consists of -- you guessed it -- 500 stocks, only they're not just any stocks. Those 500 companies are the largest ones that trade publicly, so they're a solid measure of how the stock market, on a whole, is performing. As such, an ETF that aims to match the performance of the S&P 500 is a good one to have in your portfolio.

Since its inception in 2010, The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has delivered a 15.74% return, which practically mimics the S&P 500's 15.78% return during that time. Say you invest $500 in this one ETF every month and its performance is comparable -- let's call it 15%. Keep that up for 30 years, and you'll be sitting on a cool $2.6 million.

Even if the S&P 500 -- and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF -- only delivers an average annual 10% return during that time, you'll still be looking at just about $1 million in your portfolio from that investment alone.

Plus, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a very low expense ratio -- just 0.03%. That's the beauty of ETFs -- you won't pay high investment fees that eat away at your returns because these funds are passively managed.