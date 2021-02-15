How Are Employee Stock Options Taxed?

Most of the time, there is a vesting schedule tied to your employee stock options. Simply put, you cannot tap into your stock option benefits until you've been at your company for a certain period of time. After you are vested, then you can exercise the options at any time before they expire.

Incentive stock options

Incentive stock options are simpler than nonqualified stock options from a tax perspective. Employees who have ISOs don't have to worry about taxes when they receive a stock option grant or exercise the options.

The order of operations works like this: You receive a stock option grant and then you exercise the options when you are eligible and ready to do so. After you exercise your options, then you'll have to make the ultimate decision: When do I sell my stock?

Let's say you were granted 2,000 shares of stock at an exercise price of $10. On the date that you decide to exercise your shares, the stock is actually worth $30 per share. If you sell immediately, you are paying $20,000 for something that is worth $60,000, but you'll have to pay ordinary income tax rates to lock in those gains now.