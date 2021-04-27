How Biden's Capital Gains Proposal Could Hurt the Wealthy

Currently, wealthy investors pay a top long-term capital gains tax rate of 20%. On top of that, there's a 3.8% surtax, which was created by the Affordable Care Act to pay for Medicare expansion.

Changing the way the wealthy invest

Wealthy investors have long used the strategy of holding investments for a long time to keep their tax burden to a minimum. But if Biden's proposal goes through, it will be a real game-changer. Suddenly, holding stocks for at least a year and a day won't have the same appeal, since there effectively wouldn't be a tax break involved. Short-term capital gains taxes, which apply to investments held for a year or less, are taxed at the same marginal tax rate as ordinary income. Right now, top earners face a marginal tax rate of 37% on both income and short-term gains, which Biden is proposing to raise to 39.6%.

Changing the way the wealthy save