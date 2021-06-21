How Boosting My Personal Savings Helps Me Be a Better Investor

2. I have money on hand for when stocks go on sale

It's never a good idea to tap your emergency fund for investing purposes. Rather, that cash should be there for when unplanned expenses strike. But I have money in savings outside of my emergency fund needs, and at times, that cash has helped me scoop up discounted stocks when the market has taken a tumble.

3. I can take on a little more risk knowing I'm covered for emergencies

I don't consider myself an overly aggressive investor, and at times, I can be a bit risk-averse. But one thing that's helped me take on a bit more risk through the years is the knowledge that I have a decent pile of cash waiting for me in the bank. That way, if a more speculative investment doesn't pan out the way I want it to, and I end up losing some money, it won't stop me from paying the bills or covering unplanned expenses when they happen to creep up.

Don't neglect your savings