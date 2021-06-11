How Buying a House Can Hedge Against Inflation

“This 4% level is above the recent average, but it’s certainly contained,” Faucher says. “Inflation in 2023 and beyond will be around 2% to 2.5%, right where the Fed wants it.”

Final Thoughts for Homebuyers

Although buying a home can help protect the homeowner’s money against inflation, buyers should still consider how long they plan on staying in the house.

Because closing costs are so expensive, buyers have to factor in those costs before buying a home because it impacts your ability to afford that home in the long run. When you purchase a house you will pay between 2% to 6% of the purchase price in closing costs. And when you sell the home, closing costs can run anywhere from 1% to 3% of the sale price.

If you don’t accrue enough equity in your home to cover those costs, you could end up losing money on the sale. Similarly, some people are purchasing homes above the appraised value, which means they start out in their new home upside down on their mortgage—they owe more than what the property is worth. This is not a good position to be in if you don’t plan on staying in the home long enough for appreciation to catch up.