How Can I Minimize My Chances of an Audit?

Filing taxes electronically won't just allow the IRS to process your return more quickly (and potentially issue your refund faster, too). When you file electronically, you're less likely to make a mistake on your taxes, and a more accurate return is less likely to need further examination.

5. Don't wait until the last minute to do your taxes

This year's tax-filing deadline is April 15 (not to be confused with last year's, which was pushed back to July 15). That means you have plenty of time to round up your paperwork, tally up your expenses, and learn more about the tax credits and deductions you're entitled to. Don't procrastinate on your taxes, because if you do, and you're then forced to rush through the filing process, you may be more likely to make a mistake that lands your return on the audit list.