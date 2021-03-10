How COVID Changed the Workweek for Parents -- for the Better

Peter Adeney: Wow. Well, good for you, and congratulations on that because to be honest, I'm surprised your wife let you get away with that before. [laughs] Who's taking care of the kids when there's only one parent? That's really, really hard to have young kids.

Morgan Housel: It was ridiculously hard. I think I've spoken about this as well. Before she became a full-time mom, when we had our second kid, she liked her career. As she phrased it, she said, "I like my job but I love my kids." That was the trade-off. A lot of that was because I was gone so much. I don't necessarily have any guilt about that because I liked my career, I'm proud of the career that I built, but that was the balance that we're looking at and it was tough. But in the last year, like I said, I've seen a different view of how you can do things.

Peter Adeney: Yeah, that's really good. That's one of my things that I write about, I try to guilt shame, but in hopefully inspiring way, other men who are dads to look at the whole picture of parenting and not just say, "Well, I'm earning the bread so my wife is going to be the mom, and that's what happens." It's not true.