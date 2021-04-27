 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Covid Has Changed Americans’ Credit Behavior
0 comments
AP

How Covid Has Changed Americans’ Credit Behavior

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, it ended the longest economic expansion in U.S. history. Large swaths of the economy in nearly every sector were affected as businesses were shut down or operating at a fraction of what they were before. Americans, many of whom experienced unemployment or significant financial losses to their businesses, were forced to reevaluate household spending and how they were going to pay for their expenses. Read on for more information on how credit card behavior, including shifting attitudes about credit card debt and credit scores, have been affected since the start of...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 13: 3 big reasons to make saving money a habit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why Jobless Americans Are Feeling More Confident, Despite Continued Unemployment
Smart Change: Personal Finance

Why Jobless Americans Are Feeling More Confident, Despite Continued Unemployment

  • Updated

Everyone over 16 in the U.S. is now eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19—and this good news parallels consumers’ growing optimism about their financial outlook.  Overall consumer confidence reached 60.7 (out of 100) this week, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. That’s an increase of 1.2 points from last week and 10 […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News