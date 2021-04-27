How Covid Has Changed Americans’ Credit Behavior

When the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, it ended the longest economic expansion in U.S. history. Large swaths of the economy in nearly every sector were affected as businesses were shut down or operating at a fraction of what they were before. Americans, many of whom experienced unemployment or significant financial losses to their businesses, were forced to reevaluate household spending and how they were going to pay for their expenses. Read on for more information on how credit card behavior, including shifting attitudes about credit card debt and credit scores, have been affected since the start of...