How Credit Card Refunds Work

After a return is processed by the merchant, it may take the issuer seven to ten business days for the purchased amount to be credited back to the cardholder’s account. If shipping an item, expect one to two billing cycles before a credit shows up on an account.

The Item Was Returned. Now What?

While waiting for a credit card refund to be credited to an account, it’s important to continue paying the balance before the end of each billing cycle to avoid any interest fees. Cardholders are still responsible for the purchase’s addition to a balance until the refund is processed. Credit cards typically have high Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) that could lead the cardholder to pay much more for an item than originally intended. Avoid paying extra by paying off the balance each month.

Use a card issuer’s online portal to check the credit card account periodically for negative credit. Although “negative” has a bad connotation, in this case a negative balance is a good thing to find on an account statement—it means a reduction in the amount owed. A credit card refund will process as negative credit that is deducted from an existing unpaid balance. If the balance is zero, then the online account statement will show a negative balance.

What to Do With a Negative Account Balance