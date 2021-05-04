How Do You Measure Up? Average Credit Score by Age and Location

The average credit score in the United States is 711—an all-time high according to credit score developer FICO. Not only is the average FICO® Score better than it has ever been, scores for U.S. consumers have been on a steady rise for the past decade. The reason credit scores matter so much is because lenders, insurance companies and other businesses routinely use them to evaluate risk. Consumer credit scores designed by FICO and VantageScore Solutions predict how likely you are to default on a credit obligation (pay 90 days late or worse) in the next 24 months. Credit scores range...