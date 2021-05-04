 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Do You Measure Up? Average Credit Score by Age and Location
0 comments
AP

How Do You Measure Up? Average Credit Score by Age and Location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The average credit score in the United States is 711—an all-time high according to credit score developer FICO. Not only is the average FICO® Score better than it has ever been, scores for U.S. consumers have been on a steady rise for the past decade. The reason credit scores matter so much is because lenders, insurance companies and other businesses routinely use them to evaluate risk. Consumer credit scores designed by FICO and VantageScore Solutions predict how likely you are to default on a credit obligation (pay 90 days late or worse) in the next 24 months. Credit scores range...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How To Get A Refund Of Your Student Loan Payments
Smart Change: Personal Finance

How To Get A Refund Of Your Student Loan Payments

  • Updated

It’s been an up-and-down year for many student loan borrowers. Even if you could afford to keep making regular payments after the federal Covid-19 student loan forbearance period started last March, perhaps your financial situation has since changed and you would benefit from a refund of that money. If you now find yourself strapped for […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News