How Do Your 401(k) Savings Stack Up to the Average American's?

3. Work longer

Working longer could help you catch up by giving you back some years that you lost. If you didn't start contributing money toward your retirement until you were 40, retiring at age 65 would give you 25 years that you could use for saving. If you could save $10,000 a year earning 6% on average each year for those 25 years, you could grow your accounts to $582,000. Adding five years to your time horizon and pushing your retirement out could help you grow your accounts to $838,000.

You could also work longer as a way of reducing the amount of money that you need to save. If you determine that you won't have enough for your lifestyle in retirement, you can work part-time and supplement what you do have with your earnings.

If you started saving for retirement late in life, that doesn't mean you can't retire. But it may require you to rethink what your ideal retirement looks like and how you will get there. Creating a plan that starts with assessing where you are and identifying shortfalls will help you best reach this goal.

