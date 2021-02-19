How Does Auto Insurance Work for Multicar Pile-Ups?

“Collisions involving multiple cars can be extremely difficult to resolve in the claims process. They are ripe for insurance companies to lay blame on some, or all, of the other cars involved. With multiple insurance companies pointing the finger at the others, it’s just hard to get everyone on the same page as far as who is responsible for fixing the cars and compensating for personal injuries,” says Mark Anderson, a personal injury attorney in Fort Worth.

Anderson offers this example: Four cars collide in a rear-end crash. If the first car sustains not only the initial hit but then two more impacts, several insurance companies could wind up in the claim-paying mix.

Complicating this scenario, Anderson says, is that Car No. 2 would be at fault for rear-ending the first car. So the damage to the front of the second car would be that driver’s responsibility, he says, but damage to the rear of Car No. 2 would be the responsibility of either one or both of the motorists that came up behind the second car.