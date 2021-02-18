How Does Scuba Diving Insurance Work?

Scuba diving insurance protects divers from paying medical bills for life threatening injuries that may not be normally covered under health or travel insurance policies.

As a general rule, the deeper you dive, the better the chance that insurance won’t cover the dive. The extra risks associated with diving make specialized scuba diving insurance worth the extra time, research and money.

Unique Risks to Scuba Divers

While diving remains a relatively safe sport when practiced within the limits of training and experience, there are unique risks associated with what insurance companies often consider an “extreme sport.”

One of the most costly (and painful) scuba diving injuries is decompression sickness (DCS) or, as it’s more commonly known, “the bends.” Divers “get bent” when the excess nitrogen gas in a diver’s body tissues begins to expand and attempts to escape the body via the shortest route: through the tissue.