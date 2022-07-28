 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How Equity in Finance Could Massively Shift Capital for a Stronger Economy

  • Updated
  • 0

In an interview from Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 13, Daryn Dodson, Managing Director of Illumen Capital, discusses some of the key barriers to equity that exist in the current investing space and how impact investing helps address and breaks down those barriers.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

People are also reading…

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Daryn Dodson: When we look at issues of equity and the fact that most of the planet is women and people of color, and we look at the asset management business, which is 98.7% white men, we see a massive opportunity to invest in people that are clearly overlooked and underestimated within the leadership of the financial services industry and specifically the asset management business, to be able to drive this prosperity and optimality that we hope to see.

In fact, through our research with Stanford University, one of the things that we were able to look at is that we secretly tested 180 asset allocators that manage more than $4 trillion in capital. We tested them to see if they would rate high-performing Black-led funds and high-performing white-led funds with the exact same criteria except the face of the managing director, differently.

What we found is that, as we increase the performance of Black-led funds, the bias increased and less capital and less interest was paid toward high-performing Black-led managers. The higher they performed, the more bias they faced. What we find is that when we combine that research with the 1.3% of women and people of color in the asset management business, we have to ask the question, what's going on, basically, [laughs] that these high-performing managers would be systematically and consistently overlooked as they outperform.

That could very well be part of the reason why they're siloed into this very small percentage of the asset management business. If we work with managers, leaders, asset allocators to do the work to reduce their implicit biases that would diminish their clients' returns and their own returns, there's a possibility that there would be a massive shift in capital to where it should be optimally in the ecosystem to outperform and help the overall growth of the economy, the global economy, the U.S. economy, etc.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A brief history of online shopping

Amazon and eBay are ubiquitous in the world of online shopping, but did you know the first exchange of goods on the internet occurred when computer science students tried to buy weed online in 1971?

How to buy stuff that lasts

How to buy stuff that lasts

Even in normal times, of course, you don’t want to waste money on unreliable products. Plus, buying stuff that’s built to last can help save money and create less waste.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed's Powell Says US Is Not Currently in Recession

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News