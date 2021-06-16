How Has Biogen Soared 61% This Year, But Still Costs Only $1?

Anyone can afford Biogen stock

Many investors, especially younger people who are just starting to build savings, might be dismayed by Biogen's $400 share price. That's definitely an issue if you're excited about the story and want to throw some money at it.

The average brokerage account balance is around $10,000 for people in their 20s, and $30,000 for people in their 30s. A single share of Biogen would make up a big chunk of most younger investors' portfolios. You'd have to feel really bullish about the company to take on that much exposure. Even if you're optimistic about the pharmaceutical stock, it's risky to put so many eggs into one basket immediately following great news.