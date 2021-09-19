How Has Nvidia Soared 70% This Year, But Still Costs Only $1?

One of the biggest advantages of buying fractional shares is that you can build a diversified portfolio full of strong stocks without breaking the bank. A well-diversified portfolio generally consists of at least 10 to 15 stocks from different industries. If you're paying hundreds (or sometimes thousands) of dollars for a single share of stock, it can be incredibly expensive to create a well-diversified portfolio.

By investing in fractional shares, though, your money will go a lot further. You can easily invest in dozens of different stocks for under $100, making this one of the most affordable ways to invest.

Are fractional shares right for you?

Fractional shares can be an affordable way to invest in expensive companies, but they aren't right for everyone. Although they are less expensive than buying full shares of stock, they still require the same amount of research.