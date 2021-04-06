How High School Students Can Maximize Merit-Based College Financial Aid

There are some aspects of merit aid distribution that students can’t control. Admissions officers at some schools, for instance, may look at a student’s fit for the college and the likelihood they’ll stay enrolled for the full length of their academic program. If the college is having trouble enrolling students in a certain program, it may offer more merit aid to students interested in that major. But those circumstances can change from year to year and from school to school.

Apply to the Right Schools

In general, to have the best chance at receiving merit aid, apply to schools that will consider you a top applicant based on your academic, athletic or artistic performance, or where you’ll bring traits and experiences that the college wants its freshman class to have.

You can view the average standardized test scores among incoming students in the “Test Scores & Acceptance” section of the school’s online College Scorecard, available from the U.S. Department of Education. Colleges typically publicize their average high school GPA and high school ranking on their admissions websites.