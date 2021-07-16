How I Ditched Debt: Getting On Board With a Budget for Baby

It took some convincing to get CJ on board to change their spending habits. CJ wasn't opposed to being more frugal; he just wasn't ready to make it a priority. That's when Steffa used some positive reinforcement.

"Like in the car together when we were going places, I'd say, 'Hey, I'm listening to this podcast, do you mind if we listen to it?’ Of course, it was often about people paying off debt and exclaiming, 'We're debt-free!'"

Steffa says that many of these success stories were from people who owed more money than they did — and had lower incomes. "And it was like, 'Wait a minute, how is it that everyone is seemingly able to get this figured out, except us?'

"I think just hearing that over and over was more of an inspiration," Steffa says.

Working a new budget, making extra money, avoiding new debt

But when CJ was in, he was all in. It turns out CJ is a "spreadsheet nerd," Steffa says.