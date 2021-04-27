How Important is ESG Investing?

But second to that, I would rather invest in a company that doesn't proclaim to have a high social mission, but they act with integrity, and how they do business is with good values, but they are very honest and authentic.

Then last, I would probably not invest -- and I remember a couple of pitches that I was with Robert on where people pitched themselves, and Robert will know who I'm referring to, if he thinks so -- there was a couple of guys that came on board and were not doing very well, so they started throwing out social mission claims, and it just didn't feel right, and Robert caught it and he alluded to it. Really, you want to be authentic in whatever you do; I think that's the most important thing.

But all things being equal for me, ESG is very valuable. If it really is an authentic part of the persona, and like Robert said, if you really care about something more than just "make money," you're probably going to have more staying power. It's not just that you want to invest in those entrepreneurs because they're trying to change the world, it's that they have a higher likelihood to succeed if they have a purpose beyond making money. Because when you get hit with challenges, as you always will as an entrepreneur, if you have added reason to believe, you are likely to have more staying power.