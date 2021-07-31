How Inflation Is Killing Social Security Quicker

If taxes go up to shore up the program, it's easier to cut back on your investing to cover the take home income gap that creates than it is to cut back on your core lifestyle costs. On the flip side, if benefits go down, then the money you've saved up by investing can be used to help cover the income gap created by the lower benefits you'll receive. Either way, making small, voluntary changes now to enable you to invest will likely put you in a much better spot than being forced to make bigger changes later.

For a reasonable target for how much you should be investing to cover the gap, take a look at your most recent paystub. You should see a withholding line item for Social Security or FICA taxes. Take that amount, divide it in two, and work to figure out how to invest that much more each payday.

Since Social Security is half paid by you and half paid by your employer, half of your payment amount works out to about a quarter of the overall tax paid on your behalf. That amount every payday, invested until a patch is passed or the trust funds empty, can provide you with a solid buffer to reduce the net impact to you of whatever changes come about for Social Security.

Get started now